/Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana premieres at LA's Academy Museum: Jada Pinkett Smith Attend

Namit Malhotra's The Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Ahead of its release on November 5, the highly anticipated movie has made its debut in Hollywood in the presence of the entire lead cast, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, who respectfully play the roles of Ram, Sita and Raavan.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus, the movie is a grand adaptation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana.

Ramayana: A Rise of Legend premiered in LA.

On Oct. 27, a grand premiere of Ramayana was held at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. It was attended by Hollywood celebrities, American media, and social media influencers, who made sure to dress in traditional attire for the event.

American actress and social media personality Jada Pinkett Smith also attended the event. For the event, she was dressed in a blue oversized kaftan dress. She tied her hair in two braids. Filmmaker Jill V. Dae also attended the premiere.

Several videos from the grand premiere have now gone viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the spectacular evening. The clips showcase the lavish flower decorations and intricate garlands that adorned the venue, adding a traditional touch to the Hollywood setting.

One viral clip shows producer Namit Malhotra introducing the cast of the film on stage to a cheering audience, while another captures the theatre packed to capacity with invited guests, Hollywood celebs, and influencers.

The videos are being widely shared on Instagram and X, with fans praising the scale of the premiere. In one of the videos, Ranbir, Yash and Sai were seen posing together on the red carpet.

For the big event, the entire cast was dressed in traditional attire. Ranbir wore a cream bandhgala coat with black pants, while Yash looked dapper in a stylish black suit paired with an overcoat featuring a golden brooch with chains. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi stole the spotlight in a beautiful pink saree with a golden border.