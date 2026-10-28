Rocking star Yash attended the grand Ramayana premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, alongside director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Walking the red carpet with his wife, Radhika Pandit, Yash received a rousing welcome from fans, with chants of his name echoing through the venue as he arrived. The occasion brought together the film’s key cast and creators to celebrate the ambitious cinematic adaptation of one of India’s most enduring epics on an international platform.

At the premiere, Yash spoke about the significance of bringing Ramayana to a global audience. Before he addressed the gathering, Namit Malhotra acknowledged Yash’s contribution to the project, highlighting that he is not just the superstar of the film but also his producing partner through Monster Mind Creations.

Speaking about their collaboration, Namit said, “Yash is not just the superstar of the film, but he’s also my producing partner. And from the very first day we met in LA, I think it was his conviction and my vision that really brought everything together. So, thank you, Yash.”

Taking the stage to enthusiastic applause, Yash began by greeting the audience in Kannada before sharing his thoughts on the journey of the film and the importance of representing Indian cinema on the global stage.

“Where you start can never define how far you can go,” Yash said, reflecting on the journey that had brought him to this moment. Expressing pride in his roots, he added, “Today, I’m proud being a member of the Kannada film industry, the Indian film industry, telling our story, which is not just a story.”

Speaking about the cultural and generational significance of Ramayana, Yash highlighted how the epic has remained an integral part of India’s storytelling tradition for thousands of years.

“In our country, we just don’t tell the story—we remember it, and we pass it down for generations to come. And this story has travelled for thousands of years,” he said.

Emphasising the pride of presenting this timeless Indian epic to audiences across the world, Yash added, “We are proud to present this story to the world, and hope it will give a message to the world which India as a culture, India as a heritage, what it offers to the global audience or the world.”

Concluding his address, Yash invited the audience to embrace the legacy of the epic, saying, “Let’s celebrate Ramayana. Thank you.”

Yash’s address captured the larger vision behind Ramayana, bringing a story deeply rooted in India’s cultural heritage to audiences worldwide while honouring its timeless legacy. As both the film’s leading star and a producing partner through Monster Mind Creations, Yash’s association with the project extends beyond his on-screen role, reflecting his commitment to bringing this monumental story to life for a global audience.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic features a stellar ensemble and brings the timeless story of Ramayana to the big screen on an ambitious scale.