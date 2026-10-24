/Ramayana 2 to be pushed to Diwali 2028? Makers consider delaying Ranbir Kapoor starrer by a year – report

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is set to hit theatres on Nov 5, ahead of Diwali, with the second part of the grand epic slated for release in Diwali 2027. However, it has now been learnt that the second part might face a delay and may be released in Diwali 2028 instead of next year.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the film is one of the grandest adaptations of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Made on a budget of Rs 4000 crore, the film is backed by Namit Malhotra.

Ramayana 2 may be delayed from Diwali 2027

The first instalment of the film, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is set to release on Nov 5. With expectations sky-high, the movie is one of the most ambitious projects and is expected to earn outstanding numbers at the box office. A lot is at stake for the film, with many saying it may put India in the Oscars race, an achievement Malhotra's DNEG has already secured for Dune.

Ahead of the release of the first part, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the second part of the movie might face a delay - not by a month, but by an entire year. While the release date for the second part has not been revealed, it was slated to release on Diwali 2027.

Sources say that Ramayana is one of the passionate project of Malhotra, and he thinks that the second instalment, ''needs some more shooting time.''

"Ramayana is an emotion for Namit Malhotra, and he is leaving no stone unturned to present the Indian audience with a cinema-watching experience like never before," a source told the entertainment portal.

The source added, "While the first part is set to release in a couple of days from now, the second instalment needs some more shooting time."

While it has not been confirmed officially, the first part will reportedly focus on Ravana's initial story and how he became the king of Lanka, along with the birth of Ram till the kidnapping of Sita. The second part will focus on the war and the main events, including the face-off between Ram and Ravana, the battle sequences, and the climax.

To make it perfect, Malhotra feels it needs more time, which is why they are considering pushing the project. For now, no official confirmation has been shared by the makers, who are busy promoting the movie.

The report of the delay also comes after Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced the release date of Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. After being postponed again, the film will now arrive on Diwali 2027. This may be the reason behind the discussion, as Vanga has taken the Diwali window for his film.