/Ramayana LA Premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash attend special screening | See Pics

Ahead of its theatrical debut on November 5, coinciding with Diwali 2026, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana had its premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and the team made a striking appearance at the star-studded event.
The world of Ramayana is preparing to hit the big screen on November 5, coinciding with Diwali 2026. Ahead of its much-awaited release, the team behind Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic gathered in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 27, for a special screening at the David Geffen Theatre inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film had its first major showcase ahead of its theatrical debut.
Ranbir Kapoor, who is set to play the role of Lord Rama in the film, made a stylish appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Part 1. He opted for a silver-grey bandhgala jacket. He paired the ethnic ensemble with tailored black trousers, black shoes and a patterned pocket square, keeping his accessories minimal with black-rimmed glasses and a wristwatch.
Sai Pallavi who will be seen as Sita embraced traditional elegance at the LA premiere. She was seen wearing a vibrant pink saree, paired with a matching embroidered blouse, statement earrings, a small bindi and traditional bangles. The actress was also seen sharing a warm hug with her co-star Yash at the event, adding a candid moment to the film’s star-studded event.
Yash is set to step into the shoes of Ravana, a ten-headed rakshasa (demon) king of Lanka. At the premiere, he made a striking appearance with his wife, Radhika Pandit. The actor opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a black velvet blazer, matching trousers, and a dark shirt. He completed his look with black sunglasses and an ornate gold brooch inspired by his character. Radhika was seen in a green-and-gold silk saree.
The minds behind the larger-than-life project, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra, also arrived, marking a special moment for the film. The duo posed alongside the leads at the event and celebrated their collaboration on mythological projects on the international stage.
Jada Pinkett Smith brought glamour to the premiere of Ramayana: Part 1. The Hollywood actor and talk show host made an appearance in a royal purple velvet dress with a high halter neckline that connected around the neck. Over the gown, she wore a matching oversized, flowing velvet cape draped over her shoulders. Jada completed her look with diamond chain bracelets, a large statement silver watch, and multiple rings.
Several other guests also attended the Ramayana premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.