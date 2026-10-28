/Ramayana LA Premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash attend special screening | See Pics

Jada Pinkett Smith brought glamour to the premiere of Ramayana: Part 1. The Hollywood actor and talk show host made an appearance in a royal purple velvet dress with a high halter neckline that connected around the neck. Over the gown, she wore a matching oversized, flowing velvet cape draped over her shoulders. Jada completed her look with diamond chain bracelets, a large statement silver watch, and multiple rings.

Several other guests also attended the Ramayana premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.