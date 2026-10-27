/How quickly can a Ferrari go from 0 to 100 km/h?

Modern Ferraris like the F80 use 1,200-horsepower hybrid engines and all-wheel drive to reach 100 km/h in 2.15 seconds. Advanced launch control software guarantees maximum tyre grip.
Ferrari’s latest flagship hypercar, the F80, set a new acceleration record for the Italian brand by hitting 100 km/h in 2.15 seconds. This makes it the quickest road-legal Ferrari built, relying on a 1,200-horsepower hybrid V6 powertrain to launch off the line.
Before the F80 arrived, the track-focused SF90 XX Stradale achieved a 0 to 100 km/h sprint of 2.3 seconds. It uses a highly sophisticated plug-in hybrid system, combining a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors to deliver instant torque.
Ferrari achieved similar acceleration figures over a decade ago with its previous halo car. The LaFerrari, which originally debuted in 2013, reaches 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds. It utilises a 6.3-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine paired directly with an electric motor.
Transferring over 1,000 horsepower to the tarmac without spinning the rear tyres requires precise mechanical grip. Modern Ferraris like the SF90 and F80 utilise advanced all-wheel-drive architectures, directing electrical torque to the front axle for balanced launches.
Mechanical grip alone cannot achieve a near-two-second sprint. Ferrari engineers use advanced launch control software that calculates wheel slip and traction in milliseconds. This onboard computer precisely manages torque delivery and gear shifts to guarantee the fastest acceleration.