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From Formula 1 tech to carbon fibre: 5 reasons Ferrari supercars cost so much

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 17:18 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 17:18 IST

Ferrari supercars cost over $250,000 due to strict production limits of roughly 13,600 cars annually. Hand-built engines, Formula 1 technology, and expensive carbon fibre also drive up the price.

Low annual production
1 / 5

Low annual production

Ferrari deliberately limits its manufacturing output to maintain extreme global exclusivity and high buyer demand. In 2023, the Italian company produced just 13,663 vehicles for the entire global market. This artificial scarcity allows the brand to command premium prices without losing willing buyers.

Formula 1 technology
2 / 5

Formula 1 technology

The company spends millions transferring advanced engineering directly from its Formula 1 racing division to street-legal cars. Modern road models feature active aerodynamics and highly complex hybrid systems developed for the track. Buyers essentially pay for cutting-edge motorsport research hidden inside a passenger vehicle.

Hand-built engines
3 / 5

Hand-built engines

Unlike mass-market automakers, Ferrari relies heavily on skilled manual labour to construct its highly complex engines. Technicians at the Maranello foundry cast the aluminium engine blocks and assemble the mechanical components by hand. This precise, time-consuming process guarantees high performance but significantly increases manufacturing costs.

Expensive lightweight materials
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Expensive lightweight materials

Achieving top speeds requires stripping away unnecessary weight while maintaining absolute structural integrity. Engineers use expensive carbon fibre composites, titanium exhaust systems, and lightweight aluminium alloys throughout the chassis. Sourcing and moulding these premium aviation-grade materials costs far more than using standard automotive steel.

Bespoke customisation options
5 / 5
(Photograph: Ferrari)

Bespoke customisation options

Wealthy clients rarely purchase a standard car, instead using the Tailor Made programme to select unique vehicle specifications. Buyers request custom exterior paint colours, exotic leather interiors, and bespoke carbon fibre trims. These individual factory modifications can quickly add over $100,000 to the original base price.

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