/TVF Pitchers to Mirzapur: Top-ranked series from 2016 to 2026

From TVF Pitchers to Sacred Games, OTT audiences have received several iconic web series that have entertained them over the last decade. The top-ranked Indian series of each year from 2016 to 2026.
In the past decade, streaming in India has come long way. Web series viewers can now explore everything from start-up culture and competitive exams to scams, and crimes. If you are looking for the top-ranked Indian series of each year from 2016 to 2026, here a list shared by IMDb in its 10 Years of Streaming in India Report 2026.
Where to watch: ZEE5
IMDb rating: 9/10
TVF Pitchers showcased the aspirations and anxieties of young professionals looking to break away from conventional careers. The series follows four friends who leave their corporate jobs to work on their start-up ambitions, facing the uncertainties of building a business while trying to hold on to their friendship.
Where to watch: Prime Video
IMDb rating: 7.9/10
Set against the world of T20 cricket, Excel Entertainment's Inside Edge brings the troubled intersection of sports, money and power to life as a web series. The series revolves around the fictional Mumbai Mavericks franchise, where match-fixing allegations, personal ambitions and behind-the-scenes power struggles threaten to change the game.
Where to watch: Netflix
IMDb rating: 8.5/10
Sacred Games became a defining crime thriller of India's streaming boom. The story begins when a troubled Mumbai police officer receives a cryptic warning from a fugitive gangster, pushing him to investigate a conspiracy that could threaten the city. The story spans different timelines and brings together organised crime, politics and personal histories.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
IMDb rating: 9.2/10
This explores the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Led by Pratik Gandhi, the financial drama follows Mehta's journey through India's stock market and the securities scam that eventually brought his empire crashing down.
Where to watch: Prime Video
IMDb rating: 9.1/10
For many viewers, Aspirants offered a familiar look at the pressures surrounding India's civil services examinations. The series shows three friends preparing for the UPSC examination and explores their sacrifices, uncertainties and personal struggles that accompany their dream.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
IMDb rating: 7.8/10
The legal crime drama Criminal Justice follows lawyer Madhav Mishra as he takes on cases where the line between guilt and innocence is blurred. Each season introduces a new criminal case, bringing courtroom confrontations, investigations and difficult personal choices into the picture.
Where to watch: Prime Video
IMDb rating: 8.3/10
In Farzi, financial issues led a talented but struggling artist to join the world of counterfeit currency. His actions soon attract the attention of a determined law enforcement officer, setting up a tense chase between the two. It had a combination of suspense, humour and an escalating cat-and-mouse game.
Where to watch: Prime Video
IMDb rating: 8.4/10
Power, revenge and family rivalries drive Excel Entertainment's Mirzapur, which is set in the criminal underworld of Uttar Pradesh. The series centres on crime lord Kaleen Bhaiya and the challenges to his authority as rivalries and shifting loyalties threaten his rule over the region.
Where to watch: Netflix
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Created by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood explores the glamorous yet competitive world of the Hindi film industry. The series follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate stardom, industry rivalries and the challenges of making a place for themselves in Bollywood.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
The crime mystery Pritam and Pedro brings together two investigators with very different approaches. Set in Goa, the series follows Pedro, an old-school police officer, and Pritam, a young hacker who relies on technology to solve problems. The unlikely partners must put aside their differences to investigate a high-profile kidnapping linked to cybercrime.