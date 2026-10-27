/Ferrari vs Lamborghini: Which supercar costs more to maintain?

Owning an Italian supercar involves a massive financial commitment well beyond the initial purchase price. While both Ferrari and Lamborghini demand expensive high-performance parts and specialised labour, differences in corporate warranty programmes and part-sharing networks heavily influence the final maintenance bills for owners.
Ferrari includes a seven-year Genuine Maintenance programme with every new car purchase. This policy covers all standard annual maintenance, including engine oil, brake fluid, and filters. This gives new Ferrari owners a massive financial advantage over the first decade of ownership.
Lamborghini does not offer a long-term free maintenance programme for new buyers. A standard annual service for a modern model typically costs between $1,500 and $3,000. These routine dealership visits cover basic fluid changes, computer diagnostics, and rigorous mechanical inspections.
Lamborghini benefits financially from its ownership under the massive Volkswagen Auto Group. Models like the Huracan share engine and electrical components with the Audi R8. This shared production line makes many replacement parts slightly cheaper and easier to source globally.
Both brands require highly specialised consumable parts that wear out rapidly under aggressive driving. Replacing a set of high-performance tyres costs approximately $2,000. Changing the carbon-ceramic brake pads and discs can easily exceed $10,000 for either Italian manufacturer.
Once the factory warranty expires, both Italian brands become extremely expensive to keep on the road. A major engine service for an older Ferrari or a Lamborghini V12 can quickly exceed $10,000. Owners must rely on certified specialists to maintain the complex mechanical systems.