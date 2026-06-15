/Peddi to release extended version after backlash over Janhvi Kapoor's hypersexualisation; director confirms

Following widespread criticism surrounding the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma, in Peddi, the makers have made some notable changes in the film. Director Buchi Babu Sana recently revealed that an expanded version of the sports drama will soon be released in theatres, which will feature three new scenes that were previously omitted.

The update comes after several netizens criticized the film for the way Achiyyamma was presented on screen. In many scenes, the actress was hypersexualised, promoting backlash from the audience as well as critics.

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Director confirms revised version

During a recent success event of Peddi, Buchi Babu Sana revealed that "We have already edited it, They will be added from this Wednesday. We have added a total of three scenes. There will be scenes related to the heroine and also one scene for Jagapathi Babu. All the missing elements will be included in it." The extended version will arrive in theatres from June 17.

According to the filmmaker, "There are two more scenes related to Janhvi's character. After watching them, the audience will connect even more with the character. I believe that with that, Janhvi's character will reach another level."

Buchi Babu expresses gratitude

Additionally, the director also thanked the audience for the success of the film. "95 percent of the audience praised the content of the film, the greatness of the story and Ram Charan's performance. They wanted more stories like this to come. The audience made what we believed come true. We received an amazing response in every theatre we went to," he said.

About Peddi

Released on June 4, Peddi is set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh, in which the main lead battles systemic oppression and fights to secure basic legal recognition, voting rights, and a railway station for his nameless tribal hamlet through sporting glory.