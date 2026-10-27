/‘Spider Fight Club’: Video from rare fighting ring in Philippines goes viral - WATCH

Ever imagined a spider tucked into a matchbox being treated like an elite athlete? Don’t be surprised when you come across a viral video of these arachnids in a fight club. In this video from the Philippines, two men are seen pinning their hopes on their tough players, who are seen grasping each other and tossing one another around. Netizens are calling it the ‘Spider Fight Club’. Activists call it cruelty, as the spiders are placed on two ends of a stick and led to fight at the centre. In a situation like this, where two living creatures are pitted against each other to fight, it amounts to cruelty, many argue.

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Childhood Pastime

Conversations around this sensational match, which is garnering a lot of eyeballs, suggest that it is something Filipinos in rural areas have indulged in as kids. The passion in the eyes of the two men in the frame is immense and clearly comes from years of knowing the nuances of the game. Well, it looks like one of those intense pen fights or thumb fights.

But...

It is not strictly illegal, but if betting on valuable items or money is involved, it instantly becomes a forbidden game, where nostalgia and everything else become secondary.

A recent case in Cebu city