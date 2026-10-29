/Delhi cab driver stabbed several times for demanding 'extra chole', dies of injuries

A private car driver was allegedly stabbed several times in West Delhi's Nihal Vihar area on Tuesday for demanding "extra chole" to the street food vendor, police said. The 35-year-old victim, Sandeep, had an altercation over second helping of chole with the bhature he was having after which he was allegedly attacked by the vendor.

After he was stabbed, people rushed Sandeep to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital but was later shifted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, where he died during treatment.

His medico-legal case (MLC) report recorded three stab wounds on the left side of his abdomen, three lacerated wounds on his left forearm and another lacerated wound on his wrist, said the police, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The injured man was declared unfit to give a statement, following which police initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of the incident. During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that an argument had taken place between the injured and the 'chole-bhature' seller near Jwalapuri Nala," a senior police officer said.

An FIR was registered at Paschim Vihar West police station under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS and the accused identified as Chintu Gupta arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said. Murder charges were invoked following the victim's death at the hospital.

The victim, a resident of Rav Vihar in Nihal Vihar, worked as a private car driver. He is survived by his wife and two sons, aged four and 10.