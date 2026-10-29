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Watch: Furniture hurled inside Allahabad HC courtroom as protest turns violent

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Oct 29, 2026, 01:23 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 01:23 IST
Watch: Furniture hurled inside Allahabad HC courtroom as protest turns violent

Photograph: (A screengrab of the viral video (X))

Story highlights

Lawyers allegedly damaged furniture and raised slogans inside Justice Ajay Bhanot’s courtroom at the Allahabad High Court amid allegations of judicial misconduct.

A controversy involving Allahabad High Court judge Justice Ajay Bhanot escalated on Wednesday after lawyers allegedly damaged furniture inside his courtroom and raised slogans opposing his presence.

The incident occurred when Justice Bhanot arrived in the courtroom. Several lawyers reportedly objected to his entry, while some allegedly vandalised tables and chairs.

The protest followed a representation submitted by the newly elected office-bearers of the High Court Bar Association to Chief Justice Arun Bhansali on Tuesday, seeking action over the judge’s alleged conduct during proceedings on October 27.

In its letter, sent through the Registrar General, the association accused Justice Bhanot of humiliating an advocate and mocking senior advocate V P Srivastava. It said the alleged behaviour had undermined the dignity of the legal profession.

According to the association, a Superintendent of Police officer was seated behind the additional government advocate (AGA) when an advocate asked the officer to move to another row, saying the seat was not his.

The AGA allegedly reprimanded the advocate and warned that he would raise the issue with the judge.

The letter claimed that when Justice Bhanot entered the courtroom, he pointed at the advocate and, using harsh language, ordered that he be sent to jail. It further alleged that the judge asked the advocate to apologise to the police officer after he sought forgiveness.

The association also accused Justice Bhanot of mocking senior advocate Srivastava and urged Chief Justice Bhansali to take serious note of the alleged conduct, describing it as contemptuous.

CCTV footage sought, contempt proceedings likely

Following Wednesday’s incident, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal directed the Registrar (Protocol) to obtain CCTV footage and identify those involved so that contempt proceedings could be initiated.

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The judge described the conduct as “contemptuous” and stressed the importance of mutual respect between the Bar and the Bench.

Instances of alleged vandalism inside constitutional courts are considered rare, making the incident a significant development in the ongoing dispute.

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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