/Turns out, paper straws are the actual devil and can even cause cancer, South Korean study finds

Paper straws were floated as an alternative to plastic straws with the belief that they are good for the environment. However, they have turned out to be a total mess and a failure, and the wet paper making them unusable is not the only problem. The Korean Herald reported a study's findings which stated that not only are paper straws harmful to the environment, but they are also bad for human health because of the chemicals they release.

The study commissioned by South Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment studied several straw options and found that paper straws contribute to climate change, cause air pollution and are also carcinogenic. The paper noted that they had a 6.33 times higher carcinogenic impact than other straws that were analysed in the study - traditional plastic, paper, biodegradable plastic and sugarcane-based straws.

They also make soil and water more acidic as they have 2.04 times the impact on environmental acidity. This negatively impacts plants and animals.

Outrage in South Korea over report on paper straws

The study has triggered political trouble in South Korea for the ruling government, which is now being called out for promoting the use of paper straws. Lawmaker Kim Wi-sang said, "The government must acknowledge the failure of its greenwashing policy, which fixated on ineffective substitute materials, and avoid repeating it."

Researchers analysed the straw options and studied their impact on the environment, beginning with their raw materials through manufacturing and disposal. It was based on the premise that 74 per cent of discarded straws would be burned, and 26 per cent would reach landfills. They were scanned under several categories, such as climate change, pollution and toxicity for humans.

Plastic straws aced the test

Surprisingly, the traditional plastic straws emerged as the best of the lot. They had the lowest environmental impact in 10 of the 16 categories. Paper straws were found to have the biggest impact on the environment in three categories. They were also found to be difficult to recycle. They were hard to separate because of their small size. The coating and adhesive made things worse in other areas.

Plant-based plastic straws had the worst result in 10 categories, and they were found to be damaging to the ozone layer.