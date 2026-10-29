/'I threw Jeffrey Epstein the hell out of Mar-a-Lago': Trump explodes at heckler at Ohio rally

President Donald Trump reacted angrily to hecklers who interrupted his rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Wednesday, departing from his usual tendency to laugh off protesters and instead defending his handling of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Minutes into the event at the Shoemaker Center in Chillicothe, a protester was removed from the venue. Trump then addressed the interruption, telling the crowd, “So that guy, he’s right out of the radical left playbook,” before adding, “This guy was very nondescript, but I will say this: you know, he mentioned Epstein.”

Visibly irritated, Trump defended his past actions involving Epstein, the deceased convicted sex offender, saying he had removed him from his Palm Beach club years earlier. “I threw Jeffrey Epstein the hell out of Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said, adding, “That was a great thing I did.” Trump also attempted to link Epstein to Democrats, declaring, “He was a Democrat,” while claiming that he had been “totally exonerated.” He further alleged that the protesters were “professional protestors. They get money.”

See the video here

The disruptions were particularly noticeable at the smaller venue, where interruptions were harder to overlook than at some of Trump's larger events. The president has faced a growing number of protesters at his midterm rallies in recent weeks. Trump typically responds to hecklers with humor, telling audiences that his rallies “are something” and that protesters will be “going back home to mom.” He has also sometimes commented on protesters' physiques.

Trump: Obama campaigning for Democrats is 'good'

President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about former President Barack Obama campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s consequential midterm elections, pointing to Obama’s past support for Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris and saying, “he lost.” Speaking in Chillicothe, Ohio, Trump addressed Obama’s return to the campaign trail as the former president rallied in Georgia. “I took heat because Obama, who is, I mean, I always worry when he campaigns against me because he got involved with Hillary Clinton. He was really, oh, and then he lost,” Trump said.