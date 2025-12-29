/Tara Sutaria breaks her silence on viral video with AP Dhillon during Mumbai concert; Veer Pahariya reacts

Tara Sutaria has now addressed the backlash around her viral on-stage moment with AP Dhillon during the singer's recent concert in Mumbai. She called the allegations “false narratives” and “clever editing,” shutting down all trolls.

What was the matter?

It all began with a short clip from a concert that went viral. In the video, Sutaria can be seen joining AP Dhillon during his performance of Thodi Si Daaru, a song the two collaborated on earlier this year. The Punjabi singer can be seen hugging and kissing her on the cheek while performing, leading polarised reactions online. In another viral clip, Sutaria's boyfriend Veer Pahariya appears to be uncomfortable, which added fuel to the speculation, and many started asking questions about their relationship.

Tara Sutaria reacts

Finally, breaking her silence, she took to Instagram on Monday and shared a video from the performance, along with addressing the matter. "Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together," she wrote. “P.S – False narratives, clever editing and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke’s on the bullies.”

Veer Pahariya reacts

The post quickly gained attention, and fans, as well as friends and colleagues, showed support to the actress. AP Dhillon reacted with a simple “Queen,” and Disha Patani wrote, “Go girl.” Orry called Sutaria a “Super star.”

Veer Pahariya also addressed the issue in the comment section, saying, “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi Si Daaru. Jokers.”

