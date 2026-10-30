/Why have Trump and JD Vance cancelled weekend appearances ahead of US midterms?

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have called off several appearances at weekend rallies in three states just three days ahead of the midterm. Trump cancelled two weekend rallies in Iowa and Kansas. Instead, Trump will connect with voters by addressing phone calls. Trump has led 25 rallies in October in the midterm campaign blitz.

“Voters across the country want to hear from President Trump before Election Day, and this 72-hour sprint will be a huge boost in the closing days,” said Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters in a statement. He added that Trump will reach 19 states within 72 hours.

US Vice President JD Vance has also called off his planned Friday news conference in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on the administration’s “War on Fraud,” just after Trump's announcement. He did not mention the reason for cancellation.

US preparing strikes on Iran

The cancellation of the public appearance by the US President and Vice President comes amid the Wall Street Journal report that the head of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, briefed on a possible resumption of strikes on Iran. Further, Washington has also warned its allies to prepare for a military operation after the election. According to Israeli broadcaster KAN, 10 US military cargo planes landed at the Ovda and Nevatim air bases in Israel’s Negev region on Thursday, while more are being sent to Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.