/Viral video shows Delhi’s new footpath design. Spoiler alert: Internet isn’t impressed!

A new footpath in Delhi has sparked a debate on the internet after a video showing an under-construction path for pedestrians went viral on social media. In the video, a man can be heard describing the new design made of concrete blocks with square openings to allow rainwater to seep into the ground. While some social media users praised the design for its reasoning, many others were not convinced that it would be suitable to walk on.

Viral video shows new footpath design in Delhi

In the video, which has gained nearly a million views and more than 400 comments, a man can be seen walking on the concrete blocks laid out on the pavement. The video was taken in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, according to the man recording the clip.

The blocks feature a geometric pattern with diamond-shaped openings, unlike the usual solid concrete path. While the gaps may help in preventing waterlogging on the surface, questions were raised about whether it would be suitable to walk on for the old, physically challenged, and visually impaired. Some people even pointed out that the design looked difficult to walk on for women wearing heels, which could get stuck in the gaps. Netizens also raised the possibility of garbage getting stuck in such large holes.

Internet reacts to viral video

Not impressed by the design, several social media users questioned and mocked the decision.

“Such large holes, very bad design. Weeds will grow through them, and garbage will fill them up. Also be ready to lose keys and coins,” one user commented.

“Excellent little holes to throw sachets of Vimal into. This is citizen centric governance!” another person mocked the decision behind choosing the design.

Another joked, “Please, it’s to promote ankle strength, mindfulness and awareness while walking. Great for your kidneys.”

“Isn't this design hostile to disabled/elderly people using crutches/walking sticks and folk wearing heels too?” one person questioned. “Who will clean up the plastics, bottle caps, cigrate and other left overs.”

A person questioned, “I get the idea behind this... but what about women with heels??”

“Title here should be ‘Delhi banned high heels’,” another comment read under the post.

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However, some social media users insisted that the design would look good once it is completed and the gaps are filled with grass and mud.

“This is how it will look once completed. They will fill the holes with sand and coco peat and plant grass seeds. This will help in absorbing water and keep the footpath clean and beautiful. They needful to be watchful of hawkers and mindless bikers,” one user wrote, sharing an AI-generated image of a completed design.