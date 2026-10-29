Norway's tourism authority has turned President Donald Trump's insult into a marketing campaign, using his derogatory comment about the country to show off the beauty of its bathrooms. On Sunday (Oct 25) Trump, while venting his anger at not winning the Nobel Peace Prize, had called Norway a "shithouse country" at a rally, adding that he did not want migrants from the Nordic state.

"We heard some noise about the 'sh**house country'. Well, what we can say, we do have some of the most spectacular toilets in the world. With Love, Visit Norway," the tourism agency said in a Facebook post.

Image credit: Visitnorway/Facebook

It added pictures of some of the elegant latrines it boasts, with the headline "Meet the world's most beautiful (s**t houses) toilets."

"Norway make shit houses great again!" it wrote, in an apparent dig at Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. "These toilets are worth a visit, both when you really have to go, and when you don't."

Image credit: Visitnorway Website

Scenic loos, golden seats

The pictures showed one restroom at the bottom of a hill overlooking a fjord. Others are situated next to a river or with various breathtaking panoramas in the country renowned for its rugged countryside.

"If you are a mere mortal like us and can't afford a gold-plated toilet seat, the Golden loo on the island Senja is the next best thing," the website reads.

Image credit: Visitnorway Website

That's a nod to a famous 18-karat solid gold working toilet sculpture titled 'America', created by artist Maurizio Cattelan, which was famously offered to the Trump White House in 2017, though Trump never owned or installed it. The artwork later sold at Sotheby's for $12.1 million in November 2025.

Image credit: Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation

How did Trump insult Norway

Speaking at a rally in Michigan, Trump let rip an insult at the scenic nation, which he believes deprived him of his heart's desire: the Nobel prize. Speaking ahead of next week's US midterm elections, he declared, "Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a shithouse country, actually."

Trump said he would welcome immigrants from certain countries but not Norway "because I didn't get the Nobel Prize." This year's peace prize, awarded by a Norwegian committee, went to South African judge and rights defender Navi Pillay.

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