/Cyclone Arnab triggers floods in Odisha: 300 villages marooned, stranded people to be airlifted

Nearly 300 villages in Odisha’s Ganjam district have been cut off by floods triggered by heavy rainfall linked to Cyclone Arnab, prompting the state government to prepare an air evacuation as road and rail connectivity remains disrupted. Chief Secretary Anu Garg said on Thursday (Oct 29) that the state was coordinating with the Union Home Ministry to rescue people trapped in flooded areas. The Indian Coast Guard is expected to provide a helicopter, with 120 people to be airlifted in the first phase.

Rescue operations face weather hurdles

Odisha has deployed 54 rescue teams across the affected region, including three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units, 27 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 24 Fire Service teams.

However, persistent rain and low cloud cover could delay helicopter operations. Flooded rivers have also made boat-based rescues difficult.

“We are optimistic that rains will ease, allowing our rescue teams to reach the affected people,” Garg said, adding that an additional ODRAF team had been sent to Ganjam.

The scale of the rainfall has compounded the crisis. Patrapur recorded 546 mm of rain by Thursday morning, while Sanakhemundi received 388 mm and Sorada recorded 375 mm, according to the State Relief Commissioner's office.

Rivers swell, infrastructure damaged

Sorada is among the worst-hit areas, with the overflowing Rushikulya River inundating nearby settlements. At Purushottampur, the river was flowing at 19 metres, above its danger level of 16.8 metres. Officials warned that the water could rise further.

Garg said around 42,500 people in Ganjam and 20,000 in neighbouring Gajapati district had been affected.

The downpour has also triggered landslides in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal. In Gajapati, nearly 300 metres of National Highway 326 has been washed away in Mohana block, disrupting connectivity.

Rail services in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district have also been halted after a railway bridge was submerged. Authorities are exploring road evacuation for stranded passengers, with temporary accommodation planned if travel remains impossible.

Centre assures assistance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Odisha of all possible assistance. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the Centre’s support would help protect lives and speed up relief and restoration work as the state continues to battle the floods.