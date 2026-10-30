/Watch: Fans pull off costly $12,000 QR code prank on US streamer during Japan trip

American Twitch streamer Lacy, whose real name is Nicholas Fosco, claimed he paid around $12,000 after viewers allegedly exploited a restaurant’s QR code ordering system during his livestream from Japan.

Lacy was eating when a waiter approached him about additional orders. Confused, he denied ordering more food or drinks before the server showed him the bill. Realising viewers might have accessed the QR code visible on camera, he said, “They might have seen the QR. No more orders.”

‘You thought it would be funny’

Lacy later claimed the viewers had ordered food worth around 1.6 million yen, leaving him with a bill of more than $12,000.

“I just had to pay over $12,000 because you guys thought it'd be funny,” he said, adding that the restaurant had to prepare a large amount of food without his consent.

“So that poor restaurant just had to cook 1.5 million yen worth of food. And I just had to pay like almost a $12,000 bill because you guys thought it would be funny to order a bunch of food,” he said.

Lacy said he apologised to the restaurant and paid the bill, asking staff to distribute the food to families dining there.

“I'll pay for it, sorry about that. You can hand out the food to all the families here,” he recalled telling the staff.

Expressing his frustration, he added, “I'm really upset right now.”