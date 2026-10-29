LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Anshula Kapoor to Bhavana Pandey, B-Town stars celebrate Karva Chauth 2026 at Anil Kapoor’s house

From Anshula Kapoor to Bhavana Pandey, B-Town stars celebrate Karva Chauth 2026 at Anil Kapoor’s house

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 29, 2026, 20:03 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 20:03 IST

As celebrations for Karva Chauth 2026 kick off, Bollywood divas added festive glamour to Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai home. From Anshula Kapoor to Bhavana Pandey, here's a look at the stars who arrived in style.

Bollywood stars bring glamour to Karva Chauth 2026 celebrations
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Bollywood stars bring glamour to Karva Chauth 2026 celebrations

The moon of Karva Chauth is about to rise, and Bollywood’s leading ladies are bringing their festive glam to Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s Mumbai residence. Dressed in traditional outfits, the celebrities are making stylish appearances at the annual gathering. Before the rituals begin, here’s a look at the stars who stopped to pose for the paps and gave fans a closer look at their festive OOTDs.

Anshula Kapoor
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor is celebrating her first Karva Chauth after marrying Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026. She is seen wearing a red and gold halter-neck kurti, which she paired with a sheer dupatta and bandhani-patterned pants. She completed her look with gold jhumkas and a Karwa Thali, a plate used during the ritual.

Neelam Kothari Soni
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Neelam Kothari Soni

The Hum Saath Saath Hain star Neelam Kothari Soni also appeared at Anil Kapoor and Sunita's residence in Juhu, Mumbai, to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2026. She wore a stunning emerald green traditional suit with heavy gold embroidery. She was also seen carrying the traditional thali covered with a pink cloth.

Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor also attended Sunita Kapoor's annual festival gathering. Bhavana wore a bright yellow embroidered sharara set with matching statement jewellery, while Maheep chose a maroon patterned salwar suit.

Tahira Kashyap
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, also made an appearance at the star-studded event, wearing a stunning red saree with a silver bedazzled blouse for the annual Karwa Chauth celebrations. She completed her look with matching earrings, bangles, and minimal makeup.

Mira Rajput Kapoor
6 / 6

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor attended the event dressed in a cream gold saree with mirror work. Mira later took to Instagram to share images from the event as she posed with Anshula Kapoor, Jaanvi Dhawan and Anatara Marwah.

Trending Photo

Ferrari 499P: What makes this Le Mans race car different from a Formula 1 machine?
5

Ferrari 499P: What makes this Le Mans race car different from a Formula 1 machine?

From Anshula Kapoor to Bhavana Pandey, B-Town stars celebrate Karva Chauth 2026 at Anil Kapoor’s house
6

From Anshula Kapoor to Bhavana Pandey, B-Town stars celebrate Karva Chauth 2026 at Anil Kapoor’s house

Ferrari's design is more than looks: How aerodynamics shapes a supercar
5

Ferrari's design is more than looks: How aerodynamics shapes a supercar

WPL 2027 auction: Top 5 most expensive signings
5

WPL 2027 auction: Top 5 most expensive signings

Looking for festive outfit ideas: 7 celebrity-inspired ethnic looks to elevate your style
8

Looking for festive outfit ideas: 7 celebrity-inspired ethnic looks to elevate your style