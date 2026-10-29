/From Anshula Kapoor to Bhavana Pandey, B-Town stars celebrate Karva Chauth 2026 at Anil Kapoor’s house

As celebrations for Karva Chauth 2026 kick off, Bollywood divas added festive glamour to Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai home. From Anshula Kapoor to Bhavana Pandey, here's a look at the stars who arrived in style.
The moon of Karva Chauth is about to rise, and Bollywood’s leading ladies are bringing their festive glam to Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s Mumbai residence. Dressed in traditional outfits, the celebrities are making stylish appearances at the annual gathering. Before the rituals begin, here’s a look at the stars who stopped to pose for the paps and gave fans a closer look at their festive OOTDs.
Anshula Kapoor is celebrating her first Karva Chauth after marrying Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026. She is seen wearing a red and gold halter-neck kurti, which she paired with a sheer dupatta and bandhani-patterned pants. She completed her look with gold jhumkas and a Karwa Thali, a plate used during the ritual.
The Hum Saath Saath Hain star Neelam Kothari Soni also appeared at Anil Kapoor and Sunita's residence in Juhu, Mumbai, to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2026. She wore a stunning emerald green traditional suit with heavy gold embroidery. She was also seen carrying the traditional thali covered with a pink cloth.
The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor also attended Sunita Kapoor's annual festival gathering. Bhavana wore a bright yellow embroidered sharara set with matching statement jewellery, while Maheep chose a maroon patterned salwar suit.
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, also made an appearance at the star-studded event, wearing a stunning red saree with a silver bedazzled blouse for the annual Karwa Chauth celebrations. She completed her look with matching earrings, bangles, and minimal makeup.
Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor attended the event dressed in a cream gold saree with mirror work. Mira later took to Instagram to share images from the event as she posed with Anshula Kapoor, Jaanvi Dhawan and Anatara Marwah.