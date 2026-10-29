/From Anshula Kapoor to Bhavana Pandey, B-Town stars celebrate Karva Chauth 2026 at Anil Kapoor’s house

The moon of Karva Chauth is about to rise, and Bollywood’s leading ladies are bringing their festive glam to Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s Mumbai residence. Dressed in traditional outfits, the celebrities are making stylish appearances at the annual gathering. Before the rituals begin, here’s a look at the stars who stopped to pose for the paps and gave fans a closer look at their festive OOTDs.