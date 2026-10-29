/Looking for festive outfit ideas: 7 celebrity-inspired ethnic looks to elevate your style

Get festive-ready with 7 celebrity-inspired ethnic wear ideas, from elegant sarees to glamorous lehengas. Take inspiration from South film stars to elevate your festive wardrobe this season.
The festive season is here. Wondering what to wear to stand out at every celebration and get-together? Take a look at these South celebrities, who have offered plenty of inspiration for all the ladies out there. From timeless sarees to contemporary ethnic silhouettes, here are seven celebrity styles that will help you put together the perfect festive look.
Nayanthara’s ethnic style is a lesson in classic sophistication. Beautifully draped sarees, rich colours, and traditional jewellery make for a festive look that never goes out of fashion. Pair a silk saree with gold jhumkas, a sleek bun and a bindi for an effortlessly graceful ensemble.
Trisha Krishnan’s elegant style inspires those who prefer refined festive dressing. A striking saree, a statement blouse, and delicate accessories can create a polished look without going overboard. Let the outfit take centre stage with minimal jewellery and soft, natural makeup.
Malavika Mohanan brings a modern sensibility to traditional dressing. Experiment with contemporary blouse designs, fluid silhouettes, and statement accessories to give classic ethnic wear a fashionable update. Her style is perfect for those who love blending tradition with a fresh, trend-conscious aesthetic.
Sai Pallavi’s understated aesthetic is a reminder that festive dressing does not need to be extravagant. Simple ethnic suits, graceful sarees, and vibrant colours can make an equally memorable impression. Keep the jewellery minimal and embrace natural styling for a look that feels effortless and elegant.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu offers inspiration for those looking to move beyond conventional ethnic wear. Contemporary silhouettes, intricate detailing, and statement ensembles can bring a fresh perspective to festive dressing. Experiment with embroidered sets or distinctive blouse designs to make your outfit stand out.
Keerthy Suresh’s ethnic style is perfect for anyone who loves colour and playful traditional dressing. Bright hues, beautiful textiles, and eye-catching accessories can add a cheerful touch to festive celebrations. Think vibrant kurta sets, contrasting dupattas, and statement earrings for a look full of personality.
Mrunal Thakur’s style offers plenty of inspiration for evening festivities. Rich fabrics, intricate embellishments, and flattering silhouettes can lend an outfit a luxurious finish. Pair a statement ethnic ensemble with elegant jewellery and softly styled hair for a look that strikes the perfect balance between tradition and glamour.