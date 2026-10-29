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Ferrari 499P: What makes this Le Mans race car different from a Formula 1 machine?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 29, 2026, 20:07 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 20:07 IST

The 499P uses a V6 hybrid engine and all-wheel drive to race 24 hours continuously. Its closed cockpit and durable parts contrast sharply with lightweight Formula 1 sprint cars.

Built for 24-hour endurance
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Built for 24-hour endurance

While a Formula 1 car runs short sprint races covering roughly 300 kilometres, the 499P is engineered to survive 24 hours of continuous racing. Its 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine undergoes rigorous bench testing for over 1,000 hours to ensure mechanical reliability across more than 300 continuous laps at Le Mans.

All-wheel drive power
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All-wheel drive power

Formula 1 cars strictly use rear-wheel drive, but the 499P features an advanced hybrid all-wheel-drive system. An electric motor on the front axle delivers 272 horsepower above 190 km/h, recovering braking energy into an 800-volt battery to power all four wheels out of corners.

Closed cockpit design
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Closed cockpit design

Unlike open-wheel Formula 1 cars, the 499P features an enclosed carbon-fibre cockpit and covered wheel arches. This aerodynamic shape creates low drag for long straights while protecting drivers from heavy rain, night darkness, and track debris during long stints behind the wheel.

Driver comfort priorities
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Driver comfort priorities

A Formula 1 cockpit is custom-moulded for a single driver, whereas the 499P accommodates three alternating drivers during a race. The cockpit includes adjustable pedals, tactile windscreen wiper buttons, and high-beam headlight controls to manage multiclass traffic in total night darkness.

Delhi public exhibition
5 / 5
(Photograph: Ferrari)

Delhi public exhibition

Indian motorsport fans can see the Le Mans-winning Ferrari 499P in person for the first time in New Delhi. The iconic Hypercar is on public display at the Yashobhoomi convention centre as part of the Universo Ferrari event running from 17 October to 1 November 2026.

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