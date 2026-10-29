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Ferrari's design is more than looks: How aerodynamics shapes a supercar

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 29, 2026, 19:59 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 19:59 IST

Ferrari designs are dictated by aerodynamics. Intakes cool the engine, while contours and diffusers create downward pressure. The new F80 showcases this tech and is now on public display in Delhi.

Form follows function
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Form follows function

A Ferrari's exterior styling is entirely dictated by aerodynamic physics rather than pure aesthetics. The smooth body contours allow high-speed air to flow seamlessly over the vehicle, reducing drag while pushing the car firmly into the tarmac for better grip.

Managing high temperatures
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Managing high temperatures

Deep air intakes and cooling openings are strategically cut into the front bumper and side panels. These vents channel cold air directly into the engine bays and brake discs, preventing overheating without disrupting the external aerodynamic flow of the car.

The vacuum effect
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The vacuum effect

The rear diffuser manages the turbulent air exiting from underneath the chassis. By carefully expanding this fast-moving air, the diffuser creates a low-pressure vacuum that pulls the car onto the road, delivering improved stability during high-speed cornering manoeuvres.

Peak aerodynamic engineering
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Peak aerodynamic engineering

The newly launched Ferrari F80 hypercar takes this aerodynamic philosophy to its current limit. Using active rear wings and advanced underbody tunnels, the vehicle's shape generates 1,050 kilogrammes of downward force when travelling at 250 kilometres per hour.

Delhi public debut
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Delhi public debut

Enthusiasts can view this engineering up close as the Ferrari F80 is currently being shown in New Delhi for the first time to the general public. It forms the centrepiece of the immersive Universo Ferrari exhibition taking place in the city.

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