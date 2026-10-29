/WPL 2027 auction: Top 5 most expensive signings

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 18:52 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 18:52 IST
From Sophie Molineux to Grace Harris, here's a look at the top five most expensive players signed at the WPL 2027 auction. The list also includes Kiran Navgire, Gunalan Kamalini and Jess Jonassen.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Sophie Molineux (UPW)
Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive player at the WPL 2027 auction, with UP Warriorz signing the Australian all-rounder for INR 1.10 crore. Royal Challengers Bengaluru also bid for her before UP Warriorz won the contest.
Molineux previously played for RCB and was part of their title-winning team in 2024.
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(Photograph: BCCI)
Kiran Navgire (DC)
Indian batter Kiran Navgire became the second-most expensive player at the WPL 2027 auction after Delhi Capitals signed her for INR 75 lakh.
Known for her aggressive batting and power-hitting skills, Navgire will aim to make a strong contribution to Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season.
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(Photograph: BCCI)
Gunalan Kamalini (GG)
Gujarat Giants secured young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Gunalan Kamalini for INR 40 lakh at the WPL 2027 auction, the same as her base price. Playing alongside experienced cricketers will give Kamalini a chance to display her talent and gain valuable experience as she continues to develop her game.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Jess Jonassen (RCB)
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen on board for INR 40 lakh at the WPL 2027 auction. The franchise waited for some time after the bidding started before making its first signing.
Jonassen’s ability to contribute with both the bat and her left-arm spin adds depth and experience to RCB’s overseas options for the new season.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Grace Harris (UPW)
Australian all-rounder Grace Harris ranks fifth on this list after being picked up by UP Warriorz for INR 30 lakh. Her ability to deliver with both bat and ball adds depth to the team's squad ahead of WPL 2027.