/‘Very high risk of violence’: France to deploy 70,000 police ahead of Halloween protests

France will deploy around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes this weekend as authorities prepare for a fresh wave of protests over the rising cost of living and inequality. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez warned on Thursday that October 31 posed a “very high risk of public disorder”. The Yellow Vest movement and student unions have called for demonstrations on Saturday, following violent clashes and widespread vandalism during protests on October 17.

“The day of October 31 presents a very high risk of public disorder,” Nunez told reporters.

Authorities will strengthen security measures to protect shops and other businesses. Demonstrations will be permitted, but not in city centres where officials fear violence.

“We will tolerate no excesses,” Nunez said, promising an “extremely firm” response.

Halloween gatherings to be banned

Nunez said authorities had detected social media appeals for Halloween gatherings on Saturday evening under the slogan of a “revolution”. He said radical left groups and some radicalised Yellow Vest activists were circulating the calls.

“These gatherings will be banned,” he said.

The warning comes after demonstrations on October 17 led to large-scale looting, fires and damage to public property. The Interior Ministry said police arrested 1,314 people during protests over the cost of living, while 53 officers were injured. Police also responded to 75 fires and recorded 24 cases of shop looting.

However, last weekend’s rallies were largely peaceful, although some incidents of street violence were reported.

Students accuse police of excessive force

The unrest followed weeks of student demonstrations demanding better learning conditions. The government announced measures on Monday to address some of their demands, including replacing the university admissions platform and providing loans for school renovations.

However, the police response has faced criticism, with protesters accusing officers of excessive force. Several teenage demonstrators have been seriously injured.

Representatives of youth organisations met Nunez on Thursday but said the meeting failed to address their concerns.

“We went to this meeting to discuss our demands, but above all the last four weeks of mobilisation, which have been marked by unprecedented police violence,” said Manon Moret, secretary-general of the student union Unef.

“This meeting was a dialogue of the deaf,” she added.