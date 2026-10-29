Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is creating buzz far beyond India, with the highly anticipated mythological epic drawing attention for its larger-than-life scale, visuals, and star-studded cast. The excitement has crossed borders, and members of the Hindu community in Karachi, Pakistan, have come forward to celebrate the upcoming film.

A video shared by YouTuber Sumit Changra on October 26 went viral online, which shows fans in Karachi holding posters of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash from the film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, singing devotional songs, and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ on the streets ahead of the film’s worldwide release on November 5, coinciding with the Hindu festival, Diwali 2026.

Ramayana fever in Karachi

On October 26, Pakistani YouTuber Sumita Changra shared a video offering a glimpse of the excitement among Karachi’s Hindu community surrounding Ramayana. The visuals went viral three days later, after the film received its first reviews following the LA premiere on Wednesday, with several users praising the project and expressing excitement to see the historical storyline and the cast’s performances in never-before-seen avatars.

In the description, Changra wrote, "As Pakistani Hindus, Ramayana is more than just a movie. Its timeless story and cultural significance connect us with our traditions and generations of heritage. Through this celebration, we share our happiness, express our best wishes to the Ramayana movie team, and hope that the film becomes a huge success worldwide."

The video shows several people rallying on the streets, holding Ramayana posters that feature Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. They further extended their wishes to Tiwari’s team and also chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram.’

Members of the Hindu community also stuck a poster of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana at a temple in Karachi, hoping it would do well at the box office and win an Oscar.

Will Ramayana release in Pakistan?

Due to political tensions between the two countries, the film has not received an official confirmation on whether it would get a release in Pakistan. However, community members in the video have also urged the makers to release the film in their city.

Ramayana: Cast, release date, plot

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. It will release on November 5, with Part 2 arriving on Diwali 2027. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.