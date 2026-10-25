/Ramayana Part 1: Mangal Rang song out; internet showers love on Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Lord Ram-Sita

With Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 already generating buzz ahead of its theatrical release on November 5, the makers unveiled the wedding song Mangal Rang on Sunday, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The song captures the grandeur of their wedding, with the lead actors’ traditional looks winning hearts online. As the film’s release draws closer, the song has already started making waves and earning praise from fans on social media.

Ramayana wedding song out

On October 25, Nitesh Tiwari and the team behind the mythological epic Ramayana Part 1 released the wedding song. It was first showcased at a launch event in Chennai on October 22.

Featuring Kapoor as Lord Ram and Pallavi as Goddess Sita, the song captures their journey from wedding celebrations in Mithila to life in Ayodhya and 14 years of forest exile.

Composed by A.R. Rahman, the Hindi version features Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas. The song also features grand palace settings, expansive landscapes and glimpses of Ram and Sita’s bond, highlighting their love, faith and devotion to each other. Mangal Rang has also been released in four languages besides Hindi: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Fans' reaction

Since the song gained attention, several netizens have praised Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. From hailing their traditional looks to praising the song’s grand visuals, viewers can't stop gushing over the track.

One user wrote, "The cutest thing on the internet today is this part of mangal rang from Ramayana."

Another X user wrote, “The divine love of SIYA RAM comes alive through the grand musical world of #Ramayana….Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol & Ravi Dubey, with music by A.R. Rahman & Hans Zimmer.”

One more user wrote, “A SOULFUL TRIBUTE TO ETERNAL LOVE… #MangalRang from #Ramayana is a beautiful ode to a love that transcends time, celebrating the purity, devotion and timeless beauty of an eternal bond.”

All about Ramayana Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. It will release on November 5, with Part 2 arriving on Diwali 2027. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.