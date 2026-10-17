/Ramayana Part 1: Sai Pallavi's warrior avatar as Sita steals the spotlight in new BTS footage

A day after the makers ofRamayanalaunched the international trailer on October 15 (Thursday) at an event in Bengaluru, they released new footage. On Friday, they offered a glimpse of the production’s massive scale, including extensive blue- and green-screen work and the VFX team. It also showcased a never-before-seen avatar of Sai Pallavi’s Sita, which drew significant attention.

Ramayana new footage

On October 16 (Friday), Nitesh Tiwari and the team of Ramayana shared a glimpse of new footage from the upcoming mythological saga. It opens with Ranbir Kapoor sitting with Tiwari and Namit Malhotra and having a chat about the film. He said, “Let’s see it in the best way possible.”

Describing it as a life-sized experience, the official Instagram account of Ramayana captioned the promo, writing, “A LIFE-SIZED EPIC. Sit down with Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, and Ranbir Kapoor as they discuss bringing RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND to the big screen. Exclusively in theatres, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide on November 5. Tickets on sale now.”

The promo offers a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, standing on a mountain as the sun rises. The video then shifts to Yash’s Ravana, who is seen performing the tandav in front of a large statue of Lord Shiva. It then shifts to Jatayu, who is shown in revenge mode after Sita Mata is kidnapped by Ravana.

It also portrays a rare moment of Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita Maa, battling demons in an intense, empowered, warrior-like avatar. Previous promos and trailers showed her only in a quiet mode. However, the new look has drawn massive attention from netizens on social media.

"10,000 people on this film worldwide"

While the new footage showed the larger-than-life journeys of the characters, the makers and cast also sat together to discuss their upcoming film in the same video, where Tiwari, Kapoor and Malhotra spoke about the production scale. Malhotra said, “Ramayana is a life-sized epic that has so much depth of character, emotion, and spectacle. There’s something in it for everyone.”

Tiwari added, "People from around the world would be able to connect with it. There’s a great father-son story. There’s a great underdog story. A very brave love story."

Talking about how the project came together, Namit said, “When the opportunity of Ramayana came along, it was something that I felt we had to do. Some films don’t get made; they happen.”

Kapoor praised the scale of the production, saying, “The kind of cast and crew that Namit put together, the kind of opportunity that you gave us, and the scale that you gave us, creative people, that’s really rare in this industry.”

Giving an idea of the film’s scale, Namit added, “Just to give people a sense of numbers, we have over 10,000 people working on this film worldwide.”

All about Ramayana Part 1 so far

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. It will release on November 5, with Part 2 arriving on Diwali 2027. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On October 15, the makers unveiled the international trailer, which introduced Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, showed Ravana challenging the three realms, Swarg Lok, Patal Lok, and Prithvi Lok, and featured Jatayu in a fight sequence.