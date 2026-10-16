/Ankita Bhandari murder case: Parents meet CBI, seek impartial investigation

The parents of Ankita Bhandari met senior officials at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi and shared information related to various aspects of the murder case. The officials assured them that the investigation would be fair and impartial, with all aspects examined thoroughly.

The meeting comes amid renewed controversy over the alleged involvement of a “VIP” in the 2022 murder case. The issue has resurfaced following the appointment of former BJP Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim.

Parents oppose Dushyant Gautam's appointment

Ankita's parents had staged a sit-in near India Gate in New Delhi, demanding that Gautam's appointment be put on hold until the CBI completes its investigation. Delhi Police detained them during the protest before releasing them from Tilak Marg Police Station.

The family has raised questions about the identity of the alleged VIP linked to the case and called for accountability. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also urged President Droupadi Murmu to reconsider Gautam's appointment until the investigation is completed.

In a letter shared on X, Gandhi questioned the delay in the CBI probe and said the identity of the alleged VIP remained unclear nearly four years after Ankita's death.

“Madam President, Ankita Bhandari, aged 19, refused to compromise her dignity for a VIP, which led to her murder. Even four years later, due to the CBI's sluggish investigation, the question remains: who was that VIP?” Gandhi wrote.

He had written the letter after meeting Ankita's parents and expressing support for their protest in Delhi.

Uttarakhand Police recounts action in the case

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order) V Murugesan said the police arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the incident.

Speaking at the police headquarters in Dehradun on Thursday, Murugesan said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed immediately on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A woman IPS officer of DIG rank was appointed to lead the team to ensure a thorough investigation.