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Did Trump just fire Katie Zacharia as his new press secretary? Here’s what he said

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 23:29 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 23:45 IST
Did Trump just fire Katie Zacharia as his new press secretary? Here’s what he said

Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia speaks during her first press briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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US President Donald Trump has reportedly fired Katie Zacharia from his position as the White House Press Secretary just a week after her appointment.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly fired Katie Zacharia from his position as the White House Press Secretary just a week after her appointment. Trump earlier told reporters that he had asked Zacharia to reconsider her role, but declared that her brief tenure in the job was over.

“Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider,” Trump told Zacharia Friday (Oct 16) morning, as quoted by CNN. He said that he would speak after returning to the White House following his trip to Georgia, adding that he would leave the decision to her. The report added that Trump did not sound “particularly encouraging” of the press secretary.

“Katie, do you need this?” he said he told her. “I don’t think you need this.”

Meanwhile, Fox News reported, citing a senior White House official, that Zacharia was “transitioning out” of the role.

(This is a breaking copy. More details to follow)

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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