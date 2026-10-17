/Delhi police places CJP's Abhijeet Dipke under preventive arrest over breach of peace, AISA Chief Neha Bora released

Delhi Police placed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke under preventive arrest on Friday evening over concerns about a possible breach of peace. Meanwhile, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bohra was released after the completion of the required detention formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Police took action against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amid concerns that public peace could be disturbed.

According to police, Dipke had received two notices directing him not to visit Central Park in Connaught Place. Authorities alleged that he failed to comply with those instructions, leading to his detention. Police are also expected to inform the magistrate that Dipke allegedly violated the conditions of a peace bond submitted during an earlier preventive arrest. He had reportedly furnished a bond of Rs 50,000 and was directed not to disturb public peace for one year. Dipke is scheduled to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court.

CJP raises concerns over Dipke's whereabouts

CJP legal head Ratna Singh also posted on X about Dipke's arrest. Earlier on Friday, both CJP and AISA had raised concerns over the whereabouts of their leaders, Dipke and Bohra, alleging that Delhi Police had denied them access to lawyers and associates after detaining them during protests in the national capital. The two leaders were detained while travelling to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protests. CJP alleged that Dipke had been taken to an undisclosed location and that party members were unable to contact him following his detention. "The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers," the CJP had said in a post on X.

AISA Chief Neha Bohra released

AISA president Neha Bohra was released after authorities completed the required detention formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Before her release, AISA had alleged that Bohra was being held alone at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force facility in Mangolpuri. The allegations by both organisations raised questions about access to detained leaders and their ability to communicate with legal representatives during the police action.

Dipke to appear before Special Executive Magistrate