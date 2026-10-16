/New Friday OTT releases (October 16, 2026): DC, Sacrifice, Aasha- 6 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Zee 5, Prime Video and more

Friday's OTT releases bring fresh entertainment, from Wamiqa Gabbi's DC to Chris Evans' Sacrifice. Check out the latest movies and shows arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee 5, and other platforms this week.
This Friday’s OTT lineup promises plenty of entertainment, with DC, Sacrifice, and Masterplan among the titles to watch. These exciting new releases will sort out your upcoming weekend. Here's what’s arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee 5, and other streaming platforms.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, this Tamil neo-noir action thriller stars Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra and Lokesh Kanagaraj as Deadas. The story follows Das and Chandra as they form a turbulent, survival-driven alliance and spark a violent war against corrupt police officers and underworld gangsters.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The high-octane Franco-Italian action-comedy heist film stars Stanley Tucci as Roger, a legendary, calculated veteran art thief who emerges from the shadows to pull off this seemingly impossible mission.
Where to watch: Netflix
The satirical action-adventure film follows Mike Tyler, played by Chris Evans, an insecure Hollywood movie star who is desperate to salvage his public image after a humiliating viral meltdown.
Where to watch: Netflix
The upcoming eight-episode Turkish crime comedy series follows legendary scam artist Asım Noyan, played by Yılmaz Erdoğan, who plans to pull off one final debt-collection job or heist before retiring from criminal life for good.
Where to watch: Zee 5
This is a Malayalam psychological mystery thriller. Directed by Safar Sanal and starring Urvashi, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film follows Urvashi as Aasha, a widowed mother living with her younger daughter, Anagha, while their new home is being built.
Where to watch: Zee 5
This is a dark comedy that explores the complexities of marriage, relationships, and the unexpected turns an ordinary dinner party can take. When a couple invites their upstairs neighbours over for dinner, what begins as a seemingly casual evening soon takes an unpredictable turn, bringing unspoken tensions and complicated dynamics to the surface.