/Gravitas | Iran threatens to hit key bridges in 7 countries if US resumes strikes

Even as US President Donald Trump has ruled out attacking Iran before the midterms, military options are not off the table yet. Amid this, Iran reportedly fears an imminent US attack and is eyeing a large-scale retaliation.

According to Iranian news outlet Jaryan, Tehran is threatening to target vital infrastructure in seven countries, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and even Oman, which has been working as a mediator.

It is worth noting that US military bases in some of these countries bore the brunt of Iran’s fierce retaliation during the course of the war.

Now, Iran’s potential targets include key bridges across these West Asian nations.

The list includes the 36-kilometre-long Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Bridge, which is considered the fourth-longest sea bridge in the world. It connects Kuwait City to the country’s Subiyah area. The four-lane King Fahd Bridge, which connects Khobar in Saudi Arabia to Jasra in Bahrain, is also facing the prospect of being attacked by Iran. The iconic Sheikh Zayed Bridge, connecting Abu Dhabi to the mainland, is also on Iran’s radar. Additionally, the list reportedly includes Bahrain’s Sheikh Hamad Bridge and Jordan’s Abdoun Bridge.

Now, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has made it clear that bombs and missiles cannot force Iran to surrender. Addressing the leaders’ summit on biodiversity, he urged countries to condemn the environmental genocide caused by the war in West Asia.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-Houthi fighting has escalated. Saudi authorities released footage showing Houthi strikes on three of the country’s airports: Abha, Jazan and Najran. Debris, dust and smoke were seen all over.

The Houthis also launched a deadly missile attack on the presidential palace in Yemen. At least five people were killed and 16 others were injured in the attack, which hit command centres located inside the presidential compound.

The spate of Houthi attacks also drew condemnation from the UN Security Council. In a statement, it demanded that the Iran-backed group immediately cease its escalation and attacks targeting civilians. The UNSC also stressed that sustainable peace in Yemen cannot be achieved through violence, coercion or the use of force.

Besides several airlines cancelling flights to and from Saudi Arabia in light of heightened security concerns, major events in the country have also been postponed. These include the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit scheduled for October 24.

Similarly, key sporting events such as the FIFAe Finals, the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament and three Saudi Pro League matches have been postponed.

Additionally, the fourth edition of Riyadh Fashion Week, which was expected to feature Saudi and international designers, has been deferred to 2027.