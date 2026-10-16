/Durga Puja 2026: Kajol kicks of celebrations along with mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa and cousin Ayan Mukerji

It's Pujo season, and all roads in Mumbai lead to North Bombay Durga Puja, where, every year, the Mukerji family comes together to celebrate the festival with great aplomb. On Thursday, Bollywood star Kajol, along with her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji and cousin Ayan Mukerji, was present at the inaugural event of their family's Durga Puja. Kajol looked radiant in a red saree as she mingled with other family members on the opening night. The actress even took to Instagram later to share photographs and a video from the festivities.



On Thursday, the Mukherjee family unveiled a grand idol of Goddess Durga and participated in the celebrations. Kajol offered a glimpse into the family gathering through a series of photographs on Instagram. Alongside the pictures, she reflected on the significance of the occasion in her caption.

The actress wrote, “Today was all about #Maa in all her forms .. as a mother, as a daughter, as a protector and as a Goddess! #jaimaadurga and the madness begins.” (sic)

The carousel comprised of photos of the actress with her family. In one image, Kajol can be seen giving Tanuja a kiss on the head while posing with her and Tanishaa Mukerji. Kajol radiated festive vibes in a dual-tone red saree. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. Tanishaa wore a blue saree. Other photographs featured the sisters posing with cousins Ayan Mukerji and Sharbani Mukerji.



The actress also posted a video capturing the unveiling of the Goddess Durga idol. The family gathered for the ceremony as the idol was revealed to those present.

Kajol appeared visibly excited, dancing and showering flowers during the occasion.

The Durga Puja celebrations have been closely associated with the Mukerji family for many years. Both Kajol and Rani Mukerji are known to be actively involved each year during the festival. Several prominent Bollywood celebrities visit the North Bombay Durga Puja each year.

While the festival is celebrated with great aplomb, the family has also experienced personal losses in recent years as well. Deb Mukherjee died in March 2025, while Krishna Mukerji (Rani's mother) passed away in September 2026. Both had been closely associated with the family's Durga Puja festivities.

Kajol, Ayan Mukerji and other family members are continuing the tradition, keeping their longstanding connection with the celebrations alive.

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