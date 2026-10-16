/Tesla Roadster's thrusters vs rocket engines: What's the difference?

While traditional rocket engines use volatile liquid fuels and combustion, the new Tesla Roadster uses SpaceX cold gas thrusters that release highly compressed air for safe, explosive acceleration.
The Tesla Roadster uses SpaceX cold gas thrusters rather than traditional rocket engines. These thrusters expel highly compressed air from 600-litre storage tanks to create immense forward momentum. Because there is no combustion involved, they are much simpler and safer than typical aerospace propulsion systems.
Unlike the new Tesla Roadster, a standard rocket engine relies on a violent chemical reaction. It mixes liquid fuel with an oxidiser inside a combustion chamber to generate massive explosive thrust. This intense heat and fire would be entirely impractical and extremely dangerous for a consumer sports car.
The new Roadster stores roughly 250 kilogrammes of compressed air to supply its 10 aerodynamic nozzles. Traditional rockets must carry highly volatile liquid propellants that require extreme cooling. The electric car conveniently uses its massive battery and an onboard compressor to refill its air tanks automatically.
Cold gas thrusters provide the instant, highly precise bursts of energy required for the Roadster's aerial manoeuvres and 0.81-second acceleration. Advanced all-electric actuators manage these critical micro-adjustments within a fraction of a second. Standard chemical rocket engines cannot safely deliver this level of rapid, on-demand control.
A traditional chemical rocket engine would melt the road surface and severely damage anything positioned behind the car. Cold gas thrusters eliminate this extreme thermal danger by releasing room-temperature compressed air. While still incredibly powerful, this pneumatic system completely avoids the catastrophic fire risks associated with actual spaceflight.