/Who is Abu Dhabi royal Mahrah Al Nahyan, found unconscious on London street with toddler after cocaine use

An Emirati royal, identified as 32-year-old Mahrah Al Nahyan passed out on a London street after alleged cocaine binge while looking after a young child. She was found lying near an unconscious man in west London while a barefoot toddler played nearby. She admitted to one charge of child neglect on Tuesday (Oct 13) and was sentenced to a two-year community order with a rehabilitation requirement. She was also fined £6,114.

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The incident was first reported by The Times and dates back to June 13. Al Nahyan, who is allegedly a part of Abu Dhabi’s royal family through marriage, faced trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. Reportedly, she took Class A drugs before she was found slumped on the street near an unconscious man. Members of the public informed the police and took care of the kid until the cops arrived. The royal is now undergoing drug addiction treatment at the Priory centre in Woking, Surrey. According to The Times, when Al Nahyan was found, she said: “This is not a slaughterhouse, why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?" She receives £8,000 monthly allowance due to her marriage into the House of Nahyan, the ruling dynasty of Abu Dhabi, which holds an estimated net worth exceeding $300 billion.

Rio Pahlavanpour, the prosecutor, told Southwark Crown Court. “They noticed the child was unattended, without shoes on the street with a scooter and members of the public intervened as he seemed to be in close proximity to moving traffic.” The court heard that the police found drug paraphernalia in her bags, but there were no illicit substances. Stephen Vullo KC, defending, claimed that Al Nahyan had not taken any drugs on the day of the incident. He said that since entering the Priory centre, she has not taken any drugs. “The immediate future is she intends to complete all of the steps of a three-month programme which will come to an end at the end of this month,” he said.

What the judge said?