/‘600,000 people without electricity’: Zelensky calls for ‘strong’ US sanctions on Russia, accuses Moscow of violating Trump’s energy ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Oct 14) called on US President Donald Trump to impose tougher sanctions on Russia after a massive overnight aerial assault damaged energy infrastructure, leaving at least 600,000 people without electricity. Zelensky accused Moscow of deliberately targeting facilities despite Trump’s announcement of an “energy ceasefire”. He questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin took Washington’s position seriously.

“Russia does not consider the American President’s statements strong,” Zelensky said in a statement posted on X, describing the missile strike as a deliberate demonstration of disregard for the United States.

Russia continues to target energy facilities

Zelensky said that Russian forces launched 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones and loitering munitions against critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the surrounding region and Kharkiv. The attack caused significant damage to 26 facilities within the country’s power system and four facilities in the oil and gas sector. The Ukrainian president warned that electricity outages could spread further as repair teams worked to restore supplies.

The attack came days after Trump announced an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv to halt strikes on energy infrastructure, saying the arrangement was “effective immediately”.

However, Ukraine has accused Russia of violating the proposed truce within hours of its announcement. Zelensky had earlier said six Ukrainian energy facilities were struck, leaving 33 people injured.

Russia’s Defence Ministry on Wednesday said it had carried out a “massive strike by ground-launched high-precision weapons and long-range drones against communication and energy infrastructure facilities” in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Zelensky calls for sanctions, additional Patriot systems

Zelensky called on Washington and the international community to respond firmly, urging Trump to impose stronger sanctions on Russia and provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missile interceptors.

“We ask President Trump to impose STRONG sanctions on Russia,” he said, pointing to legislation associated with US Senator Lindsey Graham that he said authorised such measures.

The overnight assault also damaged residential infrastructure in Kyiv. European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova reported that a nine-storey apartment building had been hit, with rescuers helping residents escape as fire spread through homes.

Zelensky thanked emergency personnel and energy workers responding to the damage, while warning that Ukraine should not be left to confront Russia alone.