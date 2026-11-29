A religious trip to Jharkhand's Rajrappa temple turned tragic after a Scorpio carrying 14 devotees from Bihar crashed on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway in Ramgarh district early Sunday. Thirteen people, including four women and four children, were killed, while one person was injured.

The accident occurred around 2 am on National Highway 33. The victims were residents of Jangharo village in Bihar's Nalanda district and were travelling to the temple to offer prayers. The cause of the crash has not yet been established.

Following the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and joined the rescue efforts. They helped pull the occupants out of the mangled vehicle and assisted in shifting the injured survivor to hospital. Police also reached the scene and took stock of the situation.

The injured person was admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh, where treatment is underway.

Authorities contact families, CM expresses grief

All the victims belonged to Jangharo village under the Ben police station area of Nalanda district in Bihar. Authorities have contacted their families, while the bodies have been kept in the mortuary at Sadar Hospital as officials complete the necessary formalities.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences to the bereaved families, describing the incident as "deeply saddening and heartbreaking". He further said that the person injured in the accident was receiving proper medical treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the accident and announced financial assistance for the victims' families.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Distressed to learn about the tragic mishap in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. My condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest."