An Indian man and a Peruvian woman were shot and injured when an armed gang ambushed their vehicle in broad daylight in Peru’s Callao region. The attackers fired more than 30 rounds before escaping with briefcases containing jewellery packages.

The victims were identified as 29-year-old Indian national Vijay Pagrani Iza and 35-year-old Peruvian woman Mari Nataly Miranda Espinoza. They were on their way to Jorge Chavez International Airport when the gang targeted them on the Costa Verde highway.

Armed gang blocks vehicle, opens fire

The attack occurred around 6:30 am (local time) on Santa Rosa Avenue, according to local media reports. The assailants allegedly followed the victims before using multiple vehicles to block their route.

Masked or hooded gunmen then surrounded the car and repeatedly fired at its windows. Footage reportedly captured from a nearby building showed the attackers shooting at the vehicle. Vijay was also dragged out of the car and left on the pavement.

The gang took the briefcases and escaped in getaway vehicles. General Olger Benavides, head of the Callao Police Region, confirmed that the incident was a robbery and assault. Police said around 10 people were involved, using three vans and other vehicles to carry out the attack.

Police investigate possible getaway vehicle

The injured victims were taken to San Judas Tadeo Clinic in San Miguel. Both were reported to be in stable condition and out of danger.

Police deployed eight vehicles to track down the attackers and launched an investigation. Officers are examining a grey vehicle with registration number B6H624, which has been linked to the incident.

As per reports, the vehicle has a criminal record, including cases of property damage in 2011, attempted homicide in 2024, and the manufacture and supply of weapons and explosives.

Investigators also recovered mobile phones abandoned near a bridge close to the crime scene. It remains unclear whether the devices belonged to the victims or the attackers.