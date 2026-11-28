Canada's Supreme Court has upheld most of Quebec's controversial Bill 21, which bans certain public sector employees from wearing religious symbols at work. However, the court made an exception for elected members of the provincial legislature, allowing them to wear religious symbols.

The ruling, delivered on November 27, 2026, means public school teachers, police officers, government lawyers and other officials covered by the law must continue to follow the restrictions.

The ban covers visible religious clothing and symbols, including Sikh turbans, Muslim hijabs, Jewish kippahs and Christian crosses. It also requires certain public sector employees to provide services without displaying religious symbols.

Court backs Quebec's secularism law

Chief Justice Richard Wagner defended the law, saying it reflected Quebec's long-standing commitment to keeping the state secular.

The law, known as Bill 21, "is rooted in Quebec's legitimate and historical commitment to ensuring the (secularism) of the state in a free and democratic society," Wagner wrote.

The ruling also addresses the use of Canada's 'notwithstanding clause', which allows provinces to enforce certain laws even when they conflict with rights protected by the country's constitution.

Quebec used this clause before passing Bill 21, expecting the law to face legal challenges over religious freedom and freedom of expression.

Other provinces led by conservative governments have also used the clause to defend laws related to transgender youth.

The court's decision comes weeks after the separatist Parti Québécois won the provincial election. The party, which strongly supports secularism, has promised to bring in further restrictions on religion in public institutions.

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon welcomed the verdict, calling it "a victory for secularism."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he respected the court's independence but also stressed the importance of protecting minority communities.

"Our country is stronger, fairer when everyone belongs, everyone has an opportunity to thrive and flourish within their identity, and minorities are protected," Carney said.

Critics of the law argue that it has stopped people from different religious communities from applying for certain public sector jobs.

What is Canada's notwithstanding clause?

Canada introduced the notwithstanding clause in the 1980s as part of a political agreement between the federal and provincial governments.

At the time, Canada was bringing its constitution under full domestic control, moving away from a system in which it was an act of the British Parliament.