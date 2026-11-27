A debate on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza turned contentious after Dutch MEP Sebastian Kruis walked towards the podium while mimicking someone wiping away tears. The gesture appeared to mock lawmakers expressing concerns over the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave. Kruis, who represents the right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV), later dismissed concerns about Palestinians suffering from cold weather. He claimed temperatures in Gaza were warm and accused critics of spreading ‘fake news’. He also launched a personal attack on European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, calling her a ‘notorious liar’ and a ‘political Pinocchio’. His remarks prompted the presiding chair to intervene and remind lawmakers of parliamentary rules concerning personal attacks.

MEP questions Kruis over tear-wiping gesture

Kruis's gesture became a subject of confrontation when Swedish MEP Abir Al-Sahlani challenged him through the European Parliament's blue-card procedure, which allows lawmakers to question a speaker. Al-Sahlani referred to the gesture he had made while approaching the podium and asked whether it was directed at lawmakers raising concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"What did you just do when you took the microphone? Did you do that to us?" she asked, mimicking the motion of rubbing her eyes. In response, Kruis defended his actions, saying he was wiping away the ‘left-wing tears’ caused by other lawmakers' interventions. He also sarcastically described their objections as "tear-breaking interventions" and maintained that his gesture was not prohibited.

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Kruis dismisses concerns over winter conditions in Gaza

During the debate, Kruis disputed warnings about the impact of cold weather and flooding on Palestinians in Gaza. He claimed weather forecasts showed warm temperatures in the enclave and accused lawmakers of spreading misinformation by raising concerns about the conditions. "Stop spreading fake news, stop lying," he said.

The exchange took place during a parliamentary session titled “MEPs call for urgent humanitarian aid amid severe flooding.” Other lawmakers challenged his remarks, drawing attention to the difficulties faced by Palestinian children and families, including shortages of adequate shelter, food and medical care. Kruis argued that Hamas was responsible for the situation following its October 7 attack on Israel. As the discussion became increasingly heated, European Parliament Vice-President Christel Schaldemose intervened to regulate the proceedings.

Who is Abir Al-Sahlani?

Abir Al-Sahlani is a Swedish Member of the European Parliament representing the Centre Party within the Renew Europe group. She has repeatedly raised concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and called for increased access to humanitarian aid, a ceasefire and continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).