Clear skies have triggered a further drop in temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with the mercury plunging sharply across both regions over the past 48 hours.

The Kashmir Valley recorded its coldest night of the season, with Srinagar registering a minimum temperature of -2°C. The south Kashmir tourist resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district continued to be the coldest place in the Valley, recording a minimum temperature of -2.8°C.

In other parts of south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded -2.4°C, while Kokernag registered a minimum of -0.3°C. The cold wave has also tightened its grip on north Kashmir, with Kupwara recording a minimum temperature of -1.5°C.

Meanwhile, Ladakh continues to reel under intense cold, with temperatures remaining well below the freezing point across the region.

Nyoma emerged as the coldest place in Ladakh, recording a minimum temperature of -14.4°C, followed by Leh at -10.8°C. Drass recorded -9.2°C, while other parts of the region also witnessed severe sub-zero temperatures. Kargil recorded a minimum temperature of -7.4°C.

The Meteorological Department has forecast cold and cloudy weather conditions in Ladakh, with snowfall likely at some places between December 4 and 6.

Weather officials said that prevailing clear skies across Kashmir and Ladakh could lead to a further fall in night temperatures over the next 24 to 48 hours.