Sri Lanka A booked their place in the final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 with a convincing eight-wicket win over India A in the first semi-final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday (Nov 26). Centuries from Sineth Jayawardene and Lasith Croospulle powered them to a comfortable victory. Chasing 318, Sri Lanka A reached the target in just 41.3 overs, finishing at 318/2 with 8.3 overs to spare. The result ended India’s campaign in the tournament.

Jayawardene led the chase with a brilliant 105 off 70 balls, while Croospulle scored 116 from 107 deliveries. The opening pair added 165 runs to put Sri Lanka A in a strong position.

Jayawardene smashed 10 fours and six sixes before Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed him to give India A their first breakthrough. However, Croospulle continued his attacking approach and completed his century in 98 balls. He eventually fell to Harshit Rana, with Rinku Singh taking the catch.

Nishan Madushka remained unbeaten on 58 off 56 balls, while Pavan Rathnayake scored an unbeaten 31 from just 16 deliveries to guide Sri Lanka A home.

Earlier, India A, led by Tilak Varma, posted 317/8 after choosing to bat first. Abhishek Sharma was their leading scorer with 78 off 63 balls, while Tilak added 53 from 66 deliveries. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made a quick 40 off 27 balls.

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Abhishek and Sooryavanshi put together an 80-run opening stand before Janith Liyanage dismissed Vaibhav. Abhishek and Tilak then added valuable runs, but Sri Lanka A pulled things back during the middle overs.

India A lost four wickets between the 30th and 40th overs, slipping from 197/2 to 235/6. Shahbaz Ahmed’s unbeaten 54 off 48 balls and Tanush Kotian’s 28 off 30 deliveries helped India cross 300. The pair added 53 runs for the seventh wicket.