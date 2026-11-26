New York has banned toys that use AI chatbots to talk to children, just as the holiday shopping season gets under way. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a five-year ban on the manufacture, distribution and sale of AI chatbot-powered toys in the state. The law covers talking stuffed animals, dolls and robots that connect to the internet to hold conversations with children.

The move matters because these toys have become a fast-growing category, while worries about what they say to young children have grown just as fast.

What the new law does

The measure, known as S.9408A/A.11144B, stops companies from making, exchanging, distributing or selling AI chatbot toys in New York. Anyone who breaks the ban faces civil penalties of up to $15,000 per day for each violation. The state attorney general will enforce the law.

When does the ban start?

The ban does not take effect immediately. It kicks in 90 days after signing, which means it is expected to start in February. That timing means the toys can still be sold during this year's holiday rush, and Hochul has warned shoppers about the delay.

Why lawmakers acted

Concerns grew after a national consumer watchdog tested chatbot toys marketed to children aged 3 to 12. It found that some of the toys discussed sexually explicit topics.

Critics also worry that children could become emotionally dependent on AI companions that are designed to keep them talking.

New York is not alone

New York is the second US state to ban such toys, after California. California has put in place a four-year halt on making and selling AI chatbot toys for children under 16.

New York had earlier passed a separate law banning unsafe chatbot features for children under 18, with fines of up to $25,000 per violation.

What it means for parents

For parents, the message is clear: AI toys may look fun and educational, but lawmakers believe the risks are not yet fully understood.