Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) can be played without owning a PlayStation 5 console, thanks to Sony's cloud-streaming support for the PlayStation Portal. The feature allows eligible players to stream their purchased copy of the game directly from Sony's servers instead of downloading it or connecting to a PS5.

The update is particularly useful for players who want to avoid clearing up to 212GB of storage space. However, there are some conditions. Players need a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription and must own the game. The service is also restricted to selected countries, meaning it is not currently available in every market.

How can you play GTA 6 without a PS5?

The PlayStation Portal, originally designed as a remote-play device for the PS5, now supports cloud streaming for selected games. With this option, players can stream eligible digital games from their PlayStation library without having a PS5 console switched on or even owning one.

To play GTA 6 this way, users need three things:



A PlayStation Portal, an active PS Plus Premium subscription and a digital copy of GTA 6. The game is not included in the subscription's catalogue.

Once these requirements are met, players can select the Cloud Streaming option on the Portal and launch the game directly.

Can you stream GTA 6 on a PC?

This is where things get complicated. Sony has not confirmed direct cloud streaming of GTA 6 to PCs.

Players can use the PlayStation Remote Play application on a Windows PC or Mac to stream games from their own PS5. However, this requires a PS5 console and is different from cloud streaming. Therefore, if you do not own a PS5, the Portal is currently the confirmed PlayStation option for playing GTA 6 remotely.

What about the 212GB storage requirement?

GTA 6 requires up to 212GB of available storage space, depending on the device. Cloud streaming avoids downloading the full game to the Portal or PS5, making it useful for players with limited storage. Sony's cloud-streaming service supports resolutions of up to 1080p on the Portal, depending on internet connectivity. It requires a stable broadband connection. There is another important limitation for Indian players. Sony's current list of countries supporting PlayStation Portal cloud streaming does not include India. So, despite the new GTA 6 support, Indian users cannot currently access this particular option through the officially supported service.

GTA 6 is breaking PlayStation records

The streaming update arrives after a record-breaking launch for Rockstar Games' latest title. Sony said more than 39 million unique players explored Leonida on PS5 between November 19 and 22, logging a combined 683 million hours of gameplay. Rockstar also reported $3.79 billion in day-one retail sales and 32.5 million units sold before release. For now, players without a PS5 have a way to access GTA 6 through the Portal in supported regions. But a direct PC cloud-streaming option remains unconfirmed.

To play GTA 6 this way, users need three things:



A PlayStation Portal, an active PS Plus Premium subscription and a digital copy of GTA 6. The game is not included in the subscription's catalogue.

Once these requirements are met, players can select the Cloud Streaming option on the Portal and launch the game directly.

Can you stream GTA 6 on a PC?

This is where things get complicated. Sony has not confirmed direct cloud streaming of GTA 6 to PCs.

Players can use the PlayStation Remote Play application on a Windows PC or Mac to stream games from their own PS5. However, this requires a PS5 console and is different from cloud streaming. Therefore, if you do not own a PS5, the Portal is currently the confirmed PlayStation option for playing GTA 6 remotely.

What about the 212GB storage requirement?

GTA 6 requires up to 212GB of available storage space, depending on the device. Cloud streaming avoids downloading the full game to the Portal or PS5, making it useful for players with limited storage. Sony's cloud-streaming service supports resolutions of up to 1080p on the Portal, depending on internet connectivity. It requires a stable broadband connection. There is another important limitation for Indian players. Sony's current list of countries supporting PlayStation Portal cloud streaming does not include India. So, despite the new GTA 6 support, Indian users cannot currently access this particular option through the officially supported service.

GTA 6 is breaking PlayStation records