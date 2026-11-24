Iran's currency plunged on the black market on Tuesday after the US Treasury announced new sanctions against more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, alleged front companies and individuals said to be part of the country’s “shadow banking” network. The US Treasury said the network was “overseen” by Iran’s central bank.

By Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. dollar was trading at around 2.82 million rials, up about 5% from around 2.68 million the day before, according to websites monitoring black market rates.

“While Iran’s shadow banking system moves the funds generated by Iran’s international trade, the Iran Center for Exchange plays matchmaker and guides these funds to their ultimate destination inside Iran,” the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said.

The US Treasury Department posted a list of two dozen names on its website. The list included nine Iranian individuals in addition to businesses based mainly in Tehran and Dubai.

‘…until we have buried the head of the snake’

The Treasury said the sanctions were a part of “a sweeping effort to disrupt Iran’s global shadow banking networks,” which provide the regime access to foreign currency despite comprehensive sanctions.

“Iran’s economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking. Iran’s shadow banking system is the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime. Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until we have buried the head of the snake,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The Treasury Department imposed sweeping sanctions against more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, overseas front companies and financial operatives accused of moving billions of dollars through a global “shadow banking” network to keep Iran connected to international trade.

The action targeted “financial plumbing” spanning Iran, Dubai, Hong Kong and Turkey that enables Tehran to bypass US restrictions, sell oil and petrochemicals, and settle transactions in Russian rubles and Chinese yuan.

The designations mark the latest escalation under Operation Economic Outcast, a maximum financial pressure campaign Bessent launched on Aug. 24, to cut off the Iranian regime’s remaining revenue streams and heighten secondary sanctions risks for foreign banks and brokers that continue doing business with Tehran.

Rubio meets Qatari PM in Washington

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the Prime Minister of Qatar in Washington in what was a regularly scheduled biannual meeting with a close Persian Gulf ally.

Qatar, like most other US Gulf allies, has faced attacks during the war by Iran, which has continued to threaten any country that supports American military operations.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday that Rubio “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Qatar’s security”, and underscored “the importance of the defence partnership in strengthening joint capabilities and protecting shared interests.”