In a rare move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received the credentials of India's newly appointed ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Sanjeev Jain, along with nine other foreign envoys in Pyongyang. He said that his country would expand its foreign relations with countries that respects its sovereignty, state media KCNA reported. This comes days after US President DonaldTrump pushed Kim to meet him during his recent Asia visit. This rare departure from protocol happened in North Korea first time in more than 30 years. Earlier, the event was hosted by senior official rather than Kim himself. Photos released by KCNA showed Kim -- dressed in a formal suit and necktie -- receiving credentials, with Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui standing beside him. Photos also showed Kim delivering remarks and posing for photographs with each diplomat.

Among those posing with Kim was India's Sanjeev Jain. The Indian ministry of external affairs (MEA) announced the appointment of Sanjeev Jain as India's next ambassador to North Korea in July. A 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Jain previously served as India's ambassador to the Republic of Cabo Verde. He succeeded Aliawati Longkumer, as India's ambassador to North Korea. According to the MEA, India and North Korea have shared friendly relations marked by cooperation and mutual understanding. Consular relations between the two countries were established in March 1962. India set up its Consulate General in North Korea in 1968, while diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level were established on December 10, 1973.

Who are the envoys he met?