Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that the security of Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was removed by the then-VP Singh party so that he could be assassinated. The 23-minute video features Gandhi with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and is linked to discussions around Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Gandhi recalled warning his family at the time that if nothing was done about his father's security, they would soon be attending his funeral.

"Papa's security was removed so that he got killed," Gandhi said, "It was done on purpose so that he got killed. And the atmosphere was created for him to get killed. It was obvious what was going on". He said the withdrawal was a deliberate move to facilitate the assassination, not an accident. Sonia Gandhi also said in the conversation that the removal was done deliberately. In the video posted, Rahul Gandhi was recalling a rally in Bihar on May 5, 1991, where stones were being pelted at him.

Sonia recalled, "And when he [Rahul Gandhi] came home, he told me, 'Mama, if we don't do something about Papa's security, I know I'm going to come back for his funeral very soon'."

Rajiv Gandhi stormed to the Indian political scene after the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi used to be heavily protected by the Special Protection Group (SPG). The allegation concerns the claim that Rajiv Gandhi lost that security after leaving office. VP Singh's Janata Dal government removed it when it came to power in 1989. An expert committee had decided on December 4, 1989, that SPG protection should continue for Rajiv Gandhi and his immediate family unless a fresh threat assessment warranted a change.