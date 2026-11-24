In Bangladesh, the bank that lifted millions of women out of poverty is being set on fire, one branch at a time. Nearly 100 Grameen Bank outlets have been firebombed in November alone. Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday called for sustained global pressure to end what he described as ‘a calculated campaign of arson and terror’ and for every perpetrator to be punished. Petrol bombs have hit branches across the country almost daily since early November, often accompanied by ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans. Local media point to suspected activists of the activity-banned Awami League. Yunus's own home in Chattogram, where he began the work that became Grameen, was also targeted.

"The pattern suggests a daily task assigned to the perpetrators by some people above them," he said. Yunus founded Grameen Bank in the 1970s, lending small sums to poor rural villagers without collateral.

Why Grameen?

The statement itself offers one explanation: attackers justify the violence with a false claim that he owns and runs the bank. In fact, borrowers own 90 percent of the shares and the government holds the rest. "I do not own, and have never owned, any share of Grameen Bank," he said. The wider political backdrop points to a deeper motive. Yunus led the interim government that took over after a student-led uprising ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024, and her supporters have treated him as a primary adversary. The attacks have intensified as the Awami League presses for Hasina's return and called a nationwide shutdown on November 19.



One observer was quoted as saying to Al Jazeera, “Grameen Bank is the easiest symbol of Dr Yunus they can reach.” For hardliners, he added, Yunus embodies the party's downfall. The government has blamed the Awami League for the violence.

A lifeline at risk

Grameen is no ordinary lender. Founded 50 years ago, it shared the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for pioneering microcredit, and its model has been copied worldwide. Of its 11 million borrowers, 97 percent are women, and its recovery rate exceeds 95 percent. "An attack on it is an attack on their security, their independence and their children's future," Yunus said. In several incidents, he noted, staff and borrowers narrowly escaped fatal injury, bringing deep fear into the daily lives of millions of rural women. The damage is already being felt. Grameen's managing director said the bank has suspended interest accrual on loans at branches that cannot operate because of the attacks.

Beyond the bank

The violence has spread. Yunus said the same campaign burned the home of MP Nusrat Tabassum, a frontline fighter of the July Uprising, as well as the homes of three Bangladesh Nationalist Party MPs and three police stations. Yunus added that the Awami League government removed him as managing director in 2011 and he has had no role in its management since.

The appeal